Gov’t approves $32.6mln to buy 5 million doses of Cuba’s COVID-19 vaccine Abdala

- Three out of five latest community COVID-19 cases in Hà Nội are foreigners
- HCM City ends lockdown, removing barriers and fixed COVID-19 check points
- 150,000 positive rapid COVID-19 tests not accounted for in national tally: HCM City’s health department
- HCM City to carefully reopen economy from Oct 1
- Việt Nam attends meeting of ACC working group on public health emergencies
HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái has agreed to release funds for the purchase, transportation and delivery of five million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Abdala produced by the Cuban Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.
The total expense is VNĐ742.62 billion (US$32.6 million), taken from the National COVID-19 Vaccine Fund , which has so far received more than VNĐ 8.692 trillion ($382.5 billion) in donations as of Friday.
Việt Nam’s commercial contract with Cuba, reportedly the Caribbean country’s first vaccine export deal, was signed during last week’s visit to Havana by Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc.
900,000 doses out of this deal arrived in Hà Nội on the aircraft bringing President Phúc back to the country late September 25, together with 200,000 doses donated by the Cuban defence ministry.
The expenditure approval, Decision No.1644/QD-TTg, was signed on September 30 and came following a proposal put forward by the Ministry of Health. The Ministry of Finance was assigned to allocate the expenditure from Việt Nam's COVID-19 vaccine fund in line with regulations.
The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance are responsible for reporting the process and data.
The use, management, and settlement of the expense should be made in line with regulations, for the right purpose and in an economical, efficient, open and transparent manner.
The Ministry of Health must report the use of the expenditure to the Prime Minister in line with regulations.
Earlier on September 29, Deputy PM Khái also approved an expenditure of VNĐ 3.231 trillion ($142 million) to buy 20 million doses of Sinopharm's Vero Cell Inactivated vaccine, as per the request of health and finance ministries.
VNĐ 1.237 trillion is sourced from the leftover budget for healthcare activities in 2020, and VNĐ 1.994 trillion is taken from the COVID-19 vaccine fund.
Việt Nam has received about 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far and has administered over 43 million shots. — VNS
- This company is preparing to manufacture 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines
- European Firms Step Up COVID-19 Vaccines Work; UK Team Starts Human Trials
- Covid-19 vaccine trial set to begin in UK; scientist says 80% chance of success
- Serum Institute eyes COVID-19 vaccine by October
- Covid-19 vaccine trial on humans starts as UK warns restrictions could stay in place until next year
- ‘United we can fight’: UN’s global push to fast-track Covid-19 vaccine production
- Nearly one-third of Americans believe a COVID-19 vaccine ALREADY exists and is being withheld from the public while 32 per cent think there IS a cure
- Oxford University pushing science to the limit in Covid-19 vaccine hunt
- UK to start human trial of potential COVID-19 vaccine from Thursday: UK Health Secretary
- Microbiologist is first in line for Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine trial
- ‘Pretty Shocking’: One-Third of Americans Believe COVID-19 Vaccine Exists, Hidden by Gov’t – Survey
- Large-scale human trial of potential COVID-19 vaccine kicks off at Oxford
- University researchers working toward COVID-19 vaccine
- The world is scrambling to buy ventilators in the Covid-19 pandemic. One country has only four of them -- for 12 million people
- European firms step up COVID-19 vaccines work, UK team starts human trials
- UK scientists to make a million potential COVID-19 vaccines before proof
- Coronavirus: UK scientists fast-tracking hopeful COVID-19 vaccine in desperate bid to stop virus
- Oxford University pushing science to the limit in coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine hunt
- Microbiologist is first in line for Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine trial
- COVID-19 vaccine protects monkeys from new coronavirus, Chinese biotech reports
Gov't approves $32.6mln to buy 5 million doses of Cuba's COVID-19 vaccine Abdala have 650 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.