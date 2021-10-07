Gia Lai province’s pandemic prevention and control inspected

According to the Military Command and Border Guard Command of Gia Lai province, since the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the provincial armed forces have effectively carried out military and defense missions and closely cooperated with local authorities and people in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the province's armed forces have sent their personnel to 27 fixed checkpoints and 12 mobile ones to tighten border management.

Since the beginning of this year, apart from managing border areas to prevent illegal border crossings, the Gia Lai provincial Border Guard Command has promoted information dissemination to mobilize local people to protect the borderline and border markers.

Concluding the meeting, Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien, who is also Deputy Head of the Ministry of National Defense's Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Ho Chi Minh City and Southern localities, praised the military units for their close coordination with other forces in the COVID-19 fight.

Regarding missions in the coming time, General Tiem emphasized that together with fulfilling training and combat readiness missions, the provincial armed forces should continue cooperating with local authorities and people in building strong defensive areas, contributing to firmly safeguarding national sovereignty and security in border areas.

General Tien said that the number of local people returning to the province is forecast to increase as Ho Chi Minh City and other southern localities are gradually easing social distancing measures. Military units and militiamen force should work closely with public security and other forces to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the locality.

On the occasion, Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien handed over the Central Military Commission's and the Ministry of National Defense's gifts, including 2 tons of dry provision and a ton of canned meat, to support Gia Lai province's pandemic prevention and control.

Source: bienphong.com.vn

Translated by Tran Hoai