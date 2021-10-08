General Staff’s leader inspects military units

Leaders of the two corps briefed the delegation on their task performance over the past time. Reportedly, the units have completed assigned missions, strictly maintained combat readiness and been ready in any circumstances. Meanwhile, they have also closely grasped situation so as to ensure political security and social order in the areas where they are stationed. Besides, activities have been taken to help local people overcome natural disasters' consequences.
Regarding COVID-19 prevention and control, the units' chains-of-command have embraced troops with all regulations and directions of the government, MND and relevant agencies. Especially, vaccines were also administered with absolute safety.
On behalf of the delegation, the deputy chief of the General Staff hailed the units' achievements in combat readiness, training and COVID-19 prevention and control, requesting them to continue accomplishing assigned tasks while closely working with local authorities to implement mass mobilization work, especially in the fight against the pandemic.
Earlier, the delegation also visited Regiment 48 (Division 320), the Gia Lai provincial Military and Border Guard Commands, and some other units stationed in Gia Lai province.
Translated by Minh Anh
