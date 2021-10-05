Gender equality through contest: providing a safe learning in cyberspace

Improving public awareness of safety and gender equality in cyberspace has become urgent and necessary.

The contest “Cyber S – Generation S: Safety and equality in cyberspace” was launched on October 4 to raise public awareness, especially among Vietnamese youth and content creators on social media, about safety and gender equality in cyberspace amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jointly hosted by the United Nations Women Vietnam (UN Women), the Centre for Sustainable Development Studies (CSDS), and the CEDLink, the event will carry out a training course on gender equality and safety in cyberspace for students and content creators.

The launching ceremony of the contest was held online. Source: UN Women

Moreover, the training course will provide guidance for Vietnamese youth to build and carry out their own projects, and join the competition to win awards worth over VND70 million (US$3,000).

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the contest, Vu Phuong Ly, a senior expert from the UN Women, said that online schooling and working amid the Covid-19 pandemic have become popular, however they are not risk-free for users, especially women and girls.

"Therefore, improving public awareness of safety and gender equality in cyberspace has become urgent and necessary," Ly stressed.

For his part, CSDS Director Don Tuan Phuong expressed his hope that the event will afford contestants a chance to share initiatives to build gender-sensitive content and end gender violence online.

Via the competition, the organizers want to create an international playground for all Vietnamese youth to meet and sharpen their skills, he noted.

The competition encouraged contestants to develop ideas that are applicable to tackle issues of health, society, finance-banking, services, and technology.

According to a report by Forbes magazine, the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the use of the data globally by 50-70%.

"Women and girls are vulnerable to online violence, including sexual abuse, physical threats, tracking and stealing personal information and photos," the report said.

The contest will last till November.