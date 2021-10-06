GDL meets with personnel of L2FH Rotation 2

The L2FH Rotation 2 was established under the Defense Minister's Decision 2182/QD-BQP issued on June 13, 2017. Among 70 medical personnel of the hospital, the GDL sent 23 servicemen, including four officers and 19 non-commissioned officers. After two years of training, the hospital left for the U.N. Mission in South Sudan. Their duties ended in April 2021 and they were replaced by the L2FH Rotation 3.

During the operations, the personnel of the hospital overcame hardships such as hard weather conditions, unstable security situations, poor living conditions, and complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, to fulfill their assigned missions.

Apart from the professional tasks, Vietnamese "blue beret" soldiers also conducted charity activities such as teaching children, instructing locals to plant vegetables, and so on. These deeds were highly appreciated by commanders of the U.N. peacekeeping mission and counterparts from other countries, as well as the local authorities and people.

Speaking at the meeting, on behalf of the GDL's leadership, its Director Lieutenant General Tran Duy Giang spoke highly of the efforts and achievements of the hospital's personnel. He asked them to continue maintaining firm political stance and improving professionalism to meet the task requirements. He urged relevant agencies to assist and create favorable conditions for the hospital's personnel to undertake their new missions.

