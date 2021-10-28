Gaming studio wraps up $6.8 million seed round

A character of Sipher game. The company announces the closure of its U$6.8 million seed round. — Photo courtesy of Sipher

HCM CITY — Sipher, a gaming studio that uses blockchain technology, on Tuesday announced the closure of its U$6.8 million seed round.

In addition to the leading backers co-led by Arrington Capital, Hashed and Konvoy Ventures, the company also attracted the participation of others like Defiance Capital, Signum Capital and Dragonfly Capital.

The funding would be used to accelerate the development of its upcoming World of Sipheria game and continue building tools needed to "create compelling, fun and engaging gaming experiences based on blockchain technology," Sipher said.

Jason Chapman of Konvoy Ventures said: "Gaming is the new social square and is driving the development of global culture. Sipher are helping pioneer a new wave within this social arena, one where players are rewarded for their time, performance, and creativity.

"Sipher is renegotiating what players should expect from their games and is here to bring joy to their players both through entertainment and financial freedom. The whole Konvoy team is thrilled to be in Sipher's corner as we build this new era of games."

Sipher said its next priority is launching the playable minimum viable product of the first gaming experience in the World of Sipheria, introducing a co-operative dungeon game mode that would onboard new waves of native and non-native blockchain users through "beautiful design and graphics, compelling gameplay, expansive world lore hidden with secrets to be discovered and the ability to take part in the game economy."

It is also preparing to release its second collection called the Sipherian Flash. — VNS