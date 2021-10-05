Free dental treatments given to 800 children

PANO – More than 800 children at five of the Global Community Service Foundation (GCSF)'s Adopt-A-Village projects in south and central Viet Nam will be provided with dental treatments and public health care education for free-of-charge from January 6 to 12 by two United States-based charitable organizations, GCSF and Journey For Children (JFC).
Beneficaries include HIV/AIDS victims, the blind and disabled, ethnic minorities and otherwise disadvantaged youth.
Both the
The mission is firstly conducted in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), from January 6-7, where more than 20 health care professionals will provide primary care treatments to HIV/AIDS patients in HCMC.
From January 8-12, the GCSF-JFC team will travel to Quang Tri province to provide dental and basic health and hygiene education to children at the Le Mon pre- and primary schools; the Blind and Disabled School in Dong Ha; the Van Kieu ethnic minority in Spanr village; and the Pa Co minority in the A Deng village.
Additionally, Colgate Palmolive
Following the dental and health-care mission, GCSF will hold its inaugural Adopt-A-Village Gala fundraising event in the evening of January 18 at the Sofitel Metropole Hotel in
“This mission works toward our goal of bringing together organizations dedicated to fighting poverty in
Mai Huong
