Four more Covid-19 cases reported in Quang Ninh province

Four new nCoV-positive cases related to the outbreaks at Van Don airport and Hai Duong province have brought the number of infections in Quang Ninh to 57 people.

According to the Department of Health of Quang Ninh province, from 6pm February 9 to 8am February 10, the province recorded four new cases.

The first is the wife of patient 1553, an employee at Van Don Airport. She has been under quarantine and treated at Hospital No. 2.

Two cases are F1 of patients related to Hai Duong hotspot. They were previously under quarantine in Dong Trieu town. They have been transported to the Vietnam – Sweden Hospital in Uong Bi district for treatment after their third test being positive.

The last case is related to the outbreak in Hai Duong and the patient is also under treatment at the Vietnam-Sweden Hospital in Uong Bi.

By February 9 evening, Quang Ninh took samples for Covid test for 101,945 people. Of which, 57 samples are positive, 90,949 are negative, and 10,943 samples are waiting for the results.

The local health authorities traced 104,233 people having close contact with Covid-19 patients.

As many as 559 people are under quarantine at medical facilities and 2,150 people at quarantine centers.

Pham Cong