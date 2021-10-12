Foreign Minister receives Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam

Congratulating Abdi on being appointed the Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam, Son affirmed that his ministry will create favorable conditions for him to fulfill his duties.

He emphasized the importance of effectively implementing commitments made by the two countries' leaders so as to develop the close friendship that has been nurtured by both sides' leaders and people for over the past 65 years, as well as the Vietnam – Indonesian strategic partnership, in an increasingly intensive, extensive, and effective manner, particularly amid complex developments in the global and regional situation.

The minister asked the Indonesian diplomat to pay more attention to reinforcing cooperation in different areas, including politics, diplomacy, and economy, so as to help raise bilateral trade to 10 billion USD early, promote investment in the fields that match both sides' potential and strengths, develop human resources, enhance maritime cooperation, and work towards mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates to facilitate travel by Vietnamese and Indonesian citizens when conditions allow.

For his part, Abdi stressed that Indonesia always treasures the strategic partnership with Vietnam.

He praised Vietnam's socio-economic development achievements and voiced his belief that the country will put the pandemic under complete control soon and continue developing in the "new normal."

The diplomat also pledged efforts to carry out Son's directions and coordinate closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies of Vietnam to address difficulties and practically step up cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral aspects, thereby contributing to regional peace and stability.

Source: VNA