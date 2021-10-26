Food firms in HCM City request financial support in run-up to holidays

HÀ NỘI — Food companies in HCM City are feeling the pressure of the upcoming holiday season, after months of COVID-19 restrictions. Many have requested the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) put them on the list of businesses eligible for preferential loans, to help them prepare for Christmas and Tết holidays.
Lý Kim Chi, President of the Food Association of HCM City, said that many businesses are close to insolvency. Most of their money reserves were spent to cover costs during social distancing and they are now struggling to maintain operations. As a result, they are in dire need of preferential loans to produce and store goods in preparation for the upcoming holidays.
Food companies also asked SBV to adjust mortgage valuations of well-run companies and offer more working capital loans, so they don't have to put up more assets as collateral.
They urged commercial banks to share the burden with businesses and citizens in this difficult time. Reducing interest rates and loan restructuring is necessary to boost the liquidity of the business sector.
In response to those requests, Nguyễn Hoàng Minh, Deputy Director of SBV's municipal branch, said all pandemic-hit businesses, households and individuals that fully meet requirements stipulated in Circular 14 are eligible for the loans, regardless of sector.
“Businesses in the food sector are also eligible for many other supportive policies and credit programmes from the Government,” Minh said, adding that SBV and People’s Committee of HCM City currently provide preferential loans to five sectors, including agricultural and rural development, export, small and medium enterprises, supporting industries and high technology enterprises.
Those supportive policies are underway to help businesses in hardship, Minh said, but noted the implementation of those policies needs to strictly comply with legal regulations in order to minimise any unexpected credit risk.
By late August, supportive loans reached over VNĐ1.6 quadrillion (US$70.4 billion).
He said that banks are working with the relevant departments and associations to support businesses. So far, 817 requests sent to HCM City's SVB branch have been settled successfully.
Recently, the branch held a direct meeting with the city’s Food Association to discuss measures to help businesses in this sector overcome hardship. — VNS
- Cafe Baby Food Line to Expand Distribution
- Henderson is happening: A guide to Nevada’s fastest-growing city
- Opinion: Family farms need funding support
- Duggan pitching $250M bond issue to rid city of blight by 2025
- Beachwood’s new dog park starts off on right paw: Press Run
- Schaumburg Food Drive Fundraiser at Moretti's September 25
- Tri-City Deal Could Be a Glimpse of What’s to Come
- To her Texas supporters, Marianne Williamson has already won
- Gallo to Lead McFarling Foods
- California city tests buzzy campaign idea for income
- President Trump, meet the tiny sanctuary city in your backyard
- Special election guide: Know your city council candidates
- Opportunities provided to help families through holidays
- Fast food giant McDonald’s offering flexible work for yummy mummies
- One in five parents will skip a meal during the summer holidays so kids don’t go without
- When do you need to act to make 2017 a good year for your wallet? Mystic Meg reveals all about your financial health this year
- The city of shining skyscrapers, Tampa in Florida, is perfect for an outdoor holiday
- Fancy running your own business AND working from home? This is why it’d be good for you
- Three Square food bank taking donations for Hunger Action Month
- Cass County board OKs tax break, but calls out city commissioner
Food firms in HCM City request financial support in run-up to holidays have 610 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.