Floodwaters isolate over 10,000 houses in Central region

Quang Binh Province confirmed two deaths and two still missing from the flood. Throughout Monday, floodwater level on rivers of Quang Binh Province reached their peaks and tended to recede slowly.
Over 5,000 houses were submerged from 0.5 meters to 1.5 meters, more than 10,000 houses were isolated by floodwaters and 30 communes of seven districts were covered by floodwaters. Besides, the sea dyke systems of Nhat Le and Nhan Trach suffered from serious landslides, threatening hundreds of households' lives.
In Thua Thien-Hue Province, 17,000 cubic meters of soil and rock along with mud following the landsides collapsed onto road surface at 45 points in the Ho Chi Minh City Highway yesterday. By yesterday evening, the functional forces cleaned up and the traffic situation through the localities was smooth.
In Quang Nam Province, downpours caused serious landslides in roads heading to Phuoc Thanh, Phuoc Loc communes of Phuoc Son District and a section of Tay Giang District.
An increasing cold wave is forecast to bring torrential rains across the Mid- Central region, especially provinces from Nghe An to Quang Tri throughout October 19.
By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong
- Deputy PM directs emergency efforts for deluge-hit central region ahead of new typhoon
- Cold spell hits Northern, Central regions
- 71 positive cases reported in central region
- Severe flooding leaves 18 dead, 14 missing in central Vietnam
- This moment in time: Reflections on life in coronavirus isolation
- 7,000 more poultry birds die at Haryana’s Barwala; central team pulls up Panchkula admn
- Financial aid for disaster-caused housing damage in central Vietnam
- Families displaced by central Vietnam flooding, landslides steeped in chaos
- Tripura ‘best performing state’ in northeast under central scheme: Official
- Nearly a million flee violence in Central African Republic
- Central London is eerily quiet as people stay at home after Sadiq Khan declares state of emergency... but data shows roads are BUSIER than before lockdown
- Outrage as two close contacts of a Victorian Covid case REFUSE to isolate and instead go for drinks at a regional NSW pub while infectious – despite being called by contact tracers as they approached the border
- Britain must go into an 'Asia-style' lockdown NOW with places of worship closed, hotels commandeered as isolation centres and masks worn in every public space, experts warn
- PM assigns funding to rebuild houses in central VN
- Fears Covid could be spreading undetected through Queensland after virus showed up in four regional sewage treatment plants
- Ariston Việt Nam installs 100 water-heating systems in remote regions
- Ariston Viet Nam installs 100 water-heating systems in remote regions
- Coronavirus live updates: With new pandemic aid coming, House to vote on raising checks to $2,000
- World’s most isolated houses are the perfect spot for peace & quiet – as the incredible stories behind them are revealed
- Northwest, central India may get brief respite from biting cold from January 1
Floodwaters isolate over 10,000 houses in Central region have 615 words, post on www.sggpnews.org.vn at October 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.