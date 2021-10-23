Flags raised on Damen RoRo 5612 multipurpose cargo vessels

The event was attended by Rear Admiral Nguyen Duy Ty, Commanding Officer of Naval Region 5; Rear Admiral Nguyen Dang Tien, Political Commissar of Naval Region 5; Deputy Chairman of the Ca Mau Provincial People's Committee, and representatives of local and central agencies, among others.

The vessels have been assigned to Flotilla 516 of Naval Region 5. They are new-generation vessels designed and built by Song Thu Corporation following the international standards of Nertherland's Damen Group. The vessels are equipped with numerous modern weapons and equipment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rear Admiral Nguyen Duy Ty applauded the efforts of the unit's troops in mastering new weapons and equipment, affirming that the strategic viewpoints and special care of the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense for the Vietnam People's Navy in the current context.

He hoped that the vessels' troops would continue to promote resounding traditions of the Naval Service and Naval Region 5. He handed over the national flags and the flags of the Naval Service to Ships 526, 527, 528, and 529.

Translated by Trung Thanh