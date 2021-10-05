Five localities ready for reopening domestic routes

Regarding the HCMC-Hanoi route, HCMC People's Committee proposed the resumption of some return flights during a week to meet urgent travel needs between the southern key economic region and the capital city of Hanoi, the Northern provinces and cities.

The city People's Committee also asked Tan Son Nhat International Airport to strictly follow Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control requirements of the Municipal Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control. At the same time, all passengers must comply with Directive No.18 of the HCMC People's Committee.

However, the People's Committee of Hanoi has not approved the reopening yet and suggested the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam exploiting only domestic routes to or from the Noi Bai International Airport if the agency submits the reports to the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Health and receives the official letter under the agreement between the People's Committee of Hanoi and the neighboring provinces and cities.

Besides, Hanoi also asked the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam to clarify the "green zone" criteria for passengers. Passengers from high and very high pandemic areas need to get the permission of the authorities from departure and arrival destinations.

As for those people who are currently living in HCMC and the provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An, and Hanoi, it is recommended to temporarily not arrive in another locations. On the same day, the People’s Committee of Hai Phong City also sent an official letter to suggest suspension extension of domestic flights to the locality.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong