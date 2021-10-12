Five distressed fishermen saved at sea

Earlier, at 15:30 on October 8, Ship KN 272 received information from trawler BTh 98398 TS, reporting that trawler BD 93317 TS was suddenly hit by a foreign oil tanker on the way to China.
After the collision, the suspect ran away. Luckily, at that time, trawler BTh 98398 TS was fishing there and picked up five fishermen.
Ship KN 272 then quickly rushed to the scene. At 9:30 on October 9, the ship approached the distressed fishemen and implemented COVID-19 testing for them.
As scheduled, the fishermen were taken ashore on October 10.
Trawler BD 93317 TS was captained by Huynh Van Quoc, born in 1994, from Vat Tien commune, Phu Cat district, Binh Dinh province. It had four crew-members including Doan Van Cong (born in 1990), Huynh Thanh Bao (born in 1980), Bui Hoa (born in 1973), and Bui Van Tan (born in 1991).
Translated by Chung Anh
