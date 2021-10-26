First trial of Trương Châu Hữu Danh and his accomplices opens

At the trial. VNA/VNS Photo

CẦN THƠ — The People’s Court of Thới Lai District in Cần Thơ City opened a first instance trial of a criminal case involving Trương Châu Hữu Danh and members of the "Báo sạch" group.

The defendants were prosecuted for “abusing the rights to freedom and democracy to violate the interests of the State and the legitimate rights and interests of organisations and citizens" under Article 331 of the 2015 Penal Code (revised and supplemented in 2017).

The five defendants in the case include Trương Châu Hữu Danh, 39, from the southern province of Long An, Nguyễn Phước Trung Bảo, 39, residing in central Đà Nẵng City, Lê Thế Thắng, 39, residing in Hà Nội and Đoàn Kiên Giang, 36 and Nguyễn Thanh Nhã, 41. Both Giang and Nhã reside in HCM City.

According to the indictment, in August 2019, Danh and his accomplices created the Facebook fanpage named "Báo sạch," a group named "Làm báo sạch" and a Youtube channel named "BS Channel" to post 47 articles and video clips on issues of public concern.

The articles and video clips posted by the group used unverified, untrue, negative, one-sided information that intentionally misled public opinions, causing misunderstanding and creating conditions for negative comments, thus inciting some people to oppose guidelines of the Party, and policies and laws of the State.

Their acts have also affected the management work in localities, triggered confusion, suspicion in the public and undermined public trust in the State and authorities in social management.

During the investigation, Danh and his accomplices admitted their wrongdoings.

After Danh was arrested in late 2020, the remaining members left the group. Thắng removed the Facebook page and Youtube channel and left the “Làm báo sạch” group.

Thắng had been released on bail and applied for a trial in absentia while Danh, Bảo, Nhã and Giang have been under temporary detention. — VNS