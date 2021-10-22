|A scene of film “Fallow field” to be shown in the week
PANO – From October 18th to 24th, the Cinematography Department will work with FAFILM Vietnam Company, the Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism of 63 provinces and cities to hold a film week to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea (October 23rd).
Accordingly, 30 films, made by the People's Army Cinematography and Central Science and Documentary Film Studio, such as "Sunk Island", "Ly Son Island" "Class at Sea", "Legendary Path", will be shown during the week at the National Cinema Centre, Hanoi.
The Cinematography Department will also send staff and artists to have exchanges with naval soldiers and local people in Hai Phong City.
As planned, the opening ceremony will see the presence of heroic Vietnamese mothers, war veterans and youths.
Translated by Tran Hoai
