Film series about Vietnamese fairy tales released on YouTube

A scene from Trần Trung Kỳ Án (Trần Trung's Tales), a TV series about Vietnamese fairy tales from Vĩnh Long Radio & Television. Photo courtesy of the producer

HCM CITY — A TV series about Vietnamese fairy tales from Vĩnh Long Radio & Television has attracted several millions viewers on YouTube.

The work, Trần Trung Kỳ Án (Trần Trung's Tales), features stories of a district official named Trần Trung who lives in a remote village and uses his intelligence to protect villagers.

The themes of patriotism and devotion are also highlighted.

Each 60-minute episode of Trần Trung Kỳ Án features Vietnamese history, culture and lifestyle. It includes beautiful scenes captured in the Mekong River Delta and southern provinces, interspersed with folk songs and traditional customs of the southern people.

The latest and 13th episode, called Vụ Thảm Sát Hồ Gia Trang (Murder in Hồ Gia's Family), released on September 2, has attracted nearly 400,000 views on YouTube.

It focuses on a group of rural kids who live brave and compassionate lives. They investigate the murder of a royal family.

The TV series Trần Trung Kỳ Án is part of a long-term film project produced by Vĩnh Long Radio & Television. It offers TV shows and films about Vietnamese fairy tales. Photo courtesy of the producer

The series Trần Trung Kỳ Án is part of a long-term film project produced by Vĩnh Long Radio & Television in 2019.

The project offers TV shows and films on Vietnamese fairy tales. These works are released on the station's THVL1 channel and YouTube.

More than 30 actors, including dozens of young talents from theatre clubs in Vĩnh Long, are featured.

“We decided to invest in shows based on Vietnamese fairy tales and release them on YouTube to attract young audiences," said the station's director Lê Thanh Tuấn.

"Our directors and actors have worked to make high quality productions and bring a new taste of Vietnamese history and culture to moviegoers."

"We hope young audiences can see the beautiful minds and brave character of Vietnamese people after watching," he added.

Another hit of the project is Cậu Bé Nước Nam (Vietnamese Geniuses), a 50-part TV series featuring 50 stories of friendship, love and dreams.

The show focuses on Tí, a rural boy and his friends who live brave and compassionate lives. It is based on a book collection of Vietnamese fairy tales collected and rewritten by late professor Nguyễn Đổng Chi, one of the country's most popular cultural researchers.

The collection, Kho Tàng Truyện Cổ Tích Việt Nam (The Treasure of Vietnamese Fairy Tales), released in 2016, includes five books and lively pictures by young artists of the HCM City-based Trẻ Publishing House.

The books feature 150 stories about Vietnamese people and ethnic minority groups. More than 105,000 copies of each book have been printed.

The series Cậu Bé Nước Nam is on YouTube and on THVL1 channel at 7.50pm every Sunday. — VNS