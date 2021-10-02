Fight against IUU fishing: violations strictly handled

The Government issued Decree No.42/2019/ND-CP on May 16, 2019, stipulating fines on administrative violations in fisheries.
Since the document came into force, the Directorate of Fisheries and the fisheries surveillance force of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) detected and handled 627 cases with a total fine of over 2 billion VND (about 87,600 USD).
Up to 2,198 violations were brought to light by the Ministry of National Defense, with fines worth more than 54 billion VND. The ministry also handed over 15 fishing boats that had violated foreign waters to provincial people's committees.
Localities also discovered 8,810 cases and imposed a penalty of over 83 billion VND.
The ministry said progress has been made in State management of ministries, agencies and localities. However, there still difficulties in the settlement of administrative violations due to the incoordination of fishermen.
Given this, the ministry has suggested the Ministry of Justice supplement certain regulations to a new decree to replace Decree No.42, and supplement and adjust the content regarding the authority of border guard and coast guard in the IUU fishing fight.
Source: VNA
- Nam Dinh strives to fight IUU fishing
- Traffic police handle over 1,000 violators on citywide social distancing order
- We can all be part of the solution to illegal fishing – and help save marine life and people's livelihoods
- Chinese fishing armada accused of plundering waters around Argentina
- HCMC imposes night curfew in Covid fight
- This week: How to look after pet fish
- Popular Nail-Art Salon Allegedly Used Live Fish In False Nails
- Deputy PM tells southern provinces to enforce strict COVID prevention measures, be ready to aid HCM City
- HCMC considers night curfew in Covid fight
- Ministry orders intensifying handling of fake news on Covid-19
- Ministry orders intensifying handling of fake news on COVID-19
- Hit by COVID, Senegal's women find renewed hope in fishing
- Wholesale market at Jurong Fishery Port reopens with strict safe management measures
- Labor Board Accuses Google Contractor of Violating Union Rights
- A Spy Story: Sergei Skripal Was a Little Fish. He Had a Big Enemy.
- Brexit risks new Cod War between UK and EU fishermen with 40,000 tonnes of fish at stake
- China Locks Down Xinjiang to Fight Covid-19, Angering Residents
- Brexit LIVE: Number 10 calls offer to compromise on fishing b*****ks – prepare for no deal
- DGCA Advices Airport Operators to Impose 'Spot Fines' Against Passengers Violating Covid-19 Protocols
- Eleazar tells cops amid ECQ in NCR: Injuring, shaming violators not part of mandate
Fight against IUU fishing: violations strictly handled have 385 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.