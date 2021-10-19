Female director’s film project honoured at Busan Film Festival

The cover of Tấm Ván Phóng Dao (Knife Throwing Game), a novel by veteran writer-theatre actor Mạc Can. The book has been adapted into a film project If wood could cry, it would cry blood by young female director Nguyễn Phan Linh Đan. Photo courtesy of Trẻ Publishing House

HCM CITY— A film project by female director Nguyễn Phan Linh Đan was honoured at the Asian Project Market (APM) as part of the 26th Busan International Film Festival 2021 in South Korea last week.

The project, If wood could cry, it would cry blood , won the Artekino International Award presented by the APM.

Director Đan received a US$7,000 prize from the organiser. Her project competed with 24 projects from artists from 14 countries.

The APM aims to encourage and bring young film directors, producers and investors together. It was part of the 26th Busan International Film Festival 2021, which began on October 6. The 10-day festival featured different events, meetings and seminars on filming. Film screenings were also included.

The project, If wood could cry, it would cry blood , is the first film by young director Đan.

It was based on the novel Tấm Ván Phóng Dao (Knife Throwing Game) by veteran writer and theatre actor Mạc Can.

The book was released in 2005 and tells the story of magicians working in a mobile circus troupe in the South of Việt Nam.

It also highlights southern culture and lifestyle.

Young director Nguyễn Phan Linh Đan won the Artekino International Award presented by the Asian Project Market (APM) as part of the 26th Busan International Film Festival 2021, which began on October 6 in South Korea. Photo from the artist's Facebook

Director Đan has worked for film projects of BHD, one of the country's leading film producers and cinema owners.

She was a director of photography for the feature film Bí Mật Của Gió (Secret of the Wind) by director Nguyễn Phan Quang Bình.

Bình is famous for his hits such as Quyên (Farewell, Berlin Wall) and Cánh Đồng Bất Tận (The Floating Lives).

Bí Mật Của Gió was presented in the category "A Window on Asian Cinema" at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea in 2019. VNS