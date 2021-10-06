Female director’s film on Vietnamese culture to compete at Busan Film Festival

HCM CITY — Miền Ký Ức (Memoryland), a feature film by female director Bùi Kim Quy, will compete for the New Currents Award at the 26th Busan International Film Festival 2021 in Korea this week.
The film features the traditional Vietnamese culture and lifestyle kept by villagers in the North. Themes of love, life and death are explored through the eyes of local farmers.
Miền Ký Ức will compete against ten other films from Asian countries such as Iran, Japan and India, for the prize.
The film will be in cinemas for three days during the ten-day festival, which will begin on October 6. Fan meetings will also be organised.
Miền Ký Ức is the second film by Quy to compete at Busan International Film Festival. Her first work was Người Truyền Giống (The Inseminators), which was part of the Window on Asian Cinema event in 2014.
Người Truyền Giống tells the story of a family: a father, his married daughter and mentally handicapped son, who live isolated on a mountain peak.
When the father realises his life is coming to end he tries to find a wife for his son.
Quy's Người Truyền Giống , rated C16 (for viewers aged 16 and above), received support from the Script Development Fund at ASEAN Cinema Fund Busan 2016.
The VNĐ150 million film includes beautiful scenes featuring landscapes in Sa Pa, the famous tourist destination of the north of Việt Nam.
Director Quy studied screenwriting for movies at the Hà Nội University of Theatre & Cinematography. She wrote screenplays for feature films at leading film agencies before working as a director.
She wrote the screenplay for Cha Cõng Con (Father and Son) by director Lương Đình Dũng, winner of the Best Cinematography award at the 17th Milano International Film Festival in 2017.
"I hope my films will help audiences to learn more about Việt Nam's history, and its traditional culture and lifestyle," said 38-year-old Quy. — VNS
- These Are the 100 Best Films of All Time, According to Critics
- 22nd Vietnam Film Festival planned to be held virtual in September
- Cannes Chief Thierry Frémaux Talks ‘Annette’, The Films That Got Away, Covid Protocols & The Crowd-Pleaser Yet To Be Announced
- Movies adapted from Vietnamese literature suffer losses
- Vietnamese action flick to hit US cinemas
- Master director's work still resonates
- Vietnamese filmmakers to compete at Lorcano Film Festival
- Producers fined for entering 'Vi' at Berlin film festival without certification
- The 127 Year History of LGBTQ+ Representation in Film
- Vietnamese movies take baby steps into international market
- Bucheon film festival tells world to 'Stay Strange'
- Two Vietnamese movies entered in Locarno film festival
- Transparent procedures needed for international cooperation in making films
- Vietnamese actress nominated at int'l film fest
- Cannes: Percentage Of Female Filmmakers In Competition Decreases But Wider Official Selection Shows Gender Balance Improvement
- Vietnamese cinema needs new scripts that 'access people's emotions'
- Local film industry strives for greater professionalism
- New films face losses as cinemas ordered to close amid new COVID-19 outbreak
- German director Maria Schrader wins Emmy for TV series 'Unorthodox'
- 'Male directors are obsessed with movies about male bonding'
Female director’s film on Vietnamese culture to compete at Busan Film Festival have 579 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.