Female director introduces cải lương with TV shows

LONG AN — Female director Tô Thiên Kiều is making her mark and producing TV shows featuring cải lương (reformed opera), a 100-year-old traditional music genre of the south, to attract people in HCM City and the Cửu Long (Mekong) River Delta region.
"I hope my TV shows will help fans, particularly youth, love cải lương , a unique theatre that is the spirit of Vietnamese people in the South,” said theatre scriptwriter-director Kiều, who has 20 years of experience in the industry.
Kiều has overcome serious challenges and proven her ability to produce quality cải lương shows featuring Vietnamese culture and history. She believes cải lương and other traditional gernes of theatre should be expanded on social networks, including YouTube.
Kiều and her staff are working with TV stations and entertainment agencies to produce and release cải lương performances on social media platforms.
“I love to entertain young audiences and YouTube is a way to meet them,"said the 48-year-old.
Kiều began her career as a theatre actress for a cải lương theatre in Long An Province. She later was involved in scriptwriting before working as a TV producer.
She has produced and directed 30 TV and game shows featuring veteran artists and young talents in cải lương .
Through her productions, cải lương plays have been restaged in new versions meeting the tastes of young people.
Her productions have been on channels of Hồ Chí Minh Television, Vĩnh Long Radio & Television and Bình Phước Television. They are also on YouTube as Kiều and her crew can attract more fans this way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Highlighted shows include Tài Tử Tranh Tài (The Battle of Theatre Artists) and Danh Ca Vọng Cổ (Theatre Stars). Both shows introduce a mix of cải lương and bolero, a genre of slow-tempo Latin music. They have attracted young talents from art troupes in the region.
"Even though our shows are targeted to young audiences, we offer cải lương in a traditional style," said Kiều, who began her career as a theatre performer.
Another project by Kiều is Sao Nối Ngôi (Bright Stars), a TV game show offering cải lương and tuồng (classical drama) performances on the Vĩnh Long Television's THLV channel.
The show targets youth and encourages audiences to learn more about Vietnamese history and culture through theatre.
Sao Nối Ngôi has attracted millions of people in HCM City and the Cửu Long (Mekong) River Delta region back to Vietnamese theatre and has offered quality plays staged by veteran and young actors.
"We are working to film, record and write about the events, the plays and artists of cải lương since the art’s beginnings in Mỹ Tho in Tiền Giang Province in the early 1920s," said Kiều. — VNS
- The 20 TV shows we're most excited about this fall
- Tatort: 10 rules for Germany's longest-running TV show
- Geena Davis is making children’s TV more feminist
- "There is No Cohesion of TV Writing Staff in Germany"
- 50 years of color TV in Germany
- Comedian Richard Ayoade surprise contender to replace Peter Capaldi as Doctor Who in long-running BBC show
- Activists decry Pakistan's Geo TV sentence
- New BBC2 series takes survival shows to galactic new levels in search for Britain’s next great astronaut after Tim Peake mission
- Simon Cowell bins X Factor’s ‘rubbish’ song gimmicks in a bid to freshen up show
- Former Geordie Shore stars Holly Hagan and Charlotte Crosby SLAM show and its newbies on social media
- Who is Alex Jones, how old is she, what’s her net worth and when was The One Show host’s baby born?
- Curtain Up: Bailey Munoz, Atomic Saloon Show, RuPaul more
- On Buffalo TV, new reporters are women, women, women
- Few female editors on Wikipedia, study finds
- Indie Film: Short-film showcase puts females in focus
- Robin Thede looks to build a legacy with her new HBO comedy show
- Tough times for female asylum seekers in the UK
- Apple unveils new iPhones, prices for TV, game services
- Russian state TV woos younger audiences
- DW Director General Peter Limbourg in Moscow: "Propaganda is an affront to our intelligence"
Female director introduces cải lương with TV shows have 798 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.