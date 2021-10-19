Fallen soldiers of no-number ships commemorated

The delegation was led by Senior Lieutenant General Le Huy Vinh, Deputy Defense Minister and Deputy Head of the Steering Board for the Organization of the seminar.
In a solemn atmosphere, delegates, including former Deputy Chief of the General Department of Political Affairs Senior Lieutenant General Pham Thanh Ngan, expressed their deep respect to soldiers who bravely fought for the beloved Southern region.
The same day, a mission of the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defense, led by Deputy Chief of the General Department of Political Affairs Lieutenant General Trinh Van Quyet, visited and presented gifts to wounded soldiers and veterans of the no-number ship unit in Hai Phong city.
During the visit, General Quyet hoped that crew-members of no-number ships will bring into play the revolutionary spirit to build happy families and contribute to local development and be exemplary people for young generations to follow.
Translated by Tran Hoai
