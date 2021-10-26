Extensive vaccination of children helps reduce disease burden: WHO representative

HÀ NỘI — The extensive vaccination of children aged 12 and above helps reduce the disease burden and the risk of new variant emergence, potentially by reducing viral transmission, Dr Kidong Park, WHO Representative in Việt Nam, said in an interview with Vietnam News Agency.
Park spoke highly of the Vietnamese Ministry of Health's vaccination scheme, saying: "The Ministry of Health emphasises the importance of accelerating vaccination for adults as first priority, especially health workers, older people, and those with co-morbidities."
This is in line with WHO recommendations, he stressed.
Regarding the ministry officially allowing COVID-19 vaccinations in children aged 12-17, with those aged 16-17 to get the shots first, the WHO official said extensive vaccination of children 12 years old and above will reduce disease burden and the risk of new variant emergence, potentially by reducing viral transmission.
According to Park, WHO has granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents (children above the age of 12).
WHO is urging manufacturers who have completed data on their vaccines to submit the data to WHO for review to increase vaccine availability for children and adolescents.
As adolescents and children with comorbidities are also at significantly higher risk of serious COVID-19 disease, they may be offered vaccinations.
Park also called on everybody to continue to implement the 5K message and other public health interventions.
In addition, children should be guided to inform parents or caregivers if they feel sick. “Individual prevention measures of adults are also important in protecting children, preventing the transmission of the virus from family members,” he added.
Studies are ongoing regarding the frequency and risk of COVID-19 in children and adolescents, according to Park.
"We know that children and adolescents of all ages can become infected and transmit the virus; however, developing evidence suggests that younger children may be less susceptible and children, in general, are less likely to suffer from severe disease and death following COVID-19 infection compared with other age groups.
"The recently released Global Vaccination Strategy has included adolescents (children above the age of 12) as a key group in achieving 70 per cent vaccination coverage. Therefore, once all high risk groups are fully vaccinated, vaccination of adolescents (those ages 12 and above) can be done to reduce disease burden and the risk of new variant emergence," Park affirmed. — VNS
- India's children face lifelong health burden of climate change: Lancet report
- Sisters claim swapping their vegan lifestyle for a RAW MEAT diet has cured their autoimmune disease - and feast on uncooked organs, suet and eggs every day
- New dengue vaccine performs well in large trial, but safety remains key concern
- Pakistan deploys new vaccine against 'superbug' typhoid outbreak
- Pakistan becomes first country to introduce typhoid conjugate vaccine
- Children with autism less likely to be fully vaccinated, study finds
- Most Young Flu Victims Had Not Been Vaccinated, Fatality Report Says
- Democratic 2020 hopeful Pete Buttigieg is forced into swift backtrack after saying 'personal or religious exemptions' to vaccines should be allowed
- African scientists move to combat outbreaks of infectious diseases
- Measles outbreak in Philippines kills 70, with vaccine fearmongering blamed
- Critics ‘alarmed by lack of interest’ in studying children put at risk by dengue vaccine
- German parliament approves compulsory measles vaccinations
- New technology could allow multiple vaccines to be delivered in single jab
- China: outcry over sale of 250,000 faulty vaccines prompts investigation
- Doctor: Refusing vaccines for migrants is cruelly stupid
- Teaching anti-vax parents to trust science and the MMR vaccine
- Vaccine ComBE Five continues to be used nationwide
- Anti-Vaccine Movement: Religious Objections, Once Rampant Across the Country, Suddenly Plateau
- Climate change is already damaging health of children, says Lancet report
- India celebrates Children's Day, but the young face higher health burden of climate change says report
Extensive vaccination of children helps reduce disease burden: WHO representative have 623 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.