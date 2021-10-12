Exhibition “Hanoi – Unforgettable Days” impress viewers

The photography exhibition, annually organized by the Economics and Urban Newspaper, shows Hanoi’s images and people in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the occasion of the 67th anniversary of Capital Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 – October 10, 2021), Economics and Urban Newspaper in collaboration with Hanoi Elderly Photography Club have opened an online photo exhibition "Hanoi in My Heart – 2021" with the theme of "Hanoi – Unforgettable Days".

The exhibition is available at https://hanoitrongtoi.kinhtedothi.vn/

Unforgettable days in Hanoi

The children’s eyes in the medical blockade area of Bach Tru Village, Tien Thang Commune, Me Linh District. Photo: Pham Hung

The exhibition introduces to the public more than 90 vivid photos, showing the different angles of photographers and journalists about the memorable milestones of Hanoi on the days the city was placed under the social distancing rule due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exhibition is divided into three parts, of which the first one titled "Solidarity to fight against the pandemic" shows the cooperation of all sectors, especially the Ministry of Health, police, military, and people in the prevention and control of the pandemic.

The second one, "Hanoi – days of the social distancing", showcases the images of the city and activities during the time under the stay-at-home order. The third and last one, "Warm hearts of Hanoi", compiling snapshots of the beauty of Hanoi people who support each other to together overcome the tough period.

Hanoians help farmers in Bac Giang province to consume lychee. Photo: Nam Nguyen

Visiting the online exhibition, journalist Ngo Ba Luc said that he was really touched by the photos, which would serve as the reminder of the years of the widespread pandemic that affects all socio-economic activities. The photos will be historical witnesses of a very tough period of humankind with huge property and life losses.

"One day, our children will grow up, get married, and have children. As the school opening ceremonies take place, they may recall memories of the year 2021 and tell their kids about the online school opening ceremonies and remote schooling, which were organized during the city’s social distancing period. They ought to be proud of overcoming such difficult days that helped them become useful and responsible people," Luc told The Hanoi Times .

A proctor in a protective suit on duty at the Dong Anh District exam site during the High School Entrance Examination for the school year 2021-2022

Seeing the photos in the exhibition, viewers also feel proud of a Hanoi that is always simple but beautiful and delicate even in the time of the raging pandemic, such as charming street corners under the shade of trees and yellow leaves in an autumn afternoon, the Long Bien rustic and historical bridge or the love and spirit of Hanoi people in the current difficult time always remain as strong as in the wartime.

Through the photos, you can see the strong determination of Hanoi’s authorities and people to beat the pandemic and soon return to a peaceful life, according to Nguyen Thi Ha, a resident at C5 Kim Lien apartment building in Dong Da District. For example, they are snapshots of empty streets and the Old Quarter in the city center, which was always crowded before the pandemic, showing the strict discipline of people to stay home to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

"I am impressed with the image of a free meal in Tay Ho by photographer Quoc Tri or the traffic police distributing food to people from the Southern provinces returning to their hometown by photographer Nam Nguyen.

The daily support, though small, is proof of love from organizations and individuals, giving those in need more motivation to overcome life's difficulties. It can be said that many photos in the exhibition "Hanoi – Unforgettable days" have touched the hearts of viewers," she told The Hanoi Times .

Spreading abroad

Quan Chuong Gate closed the door to prevent the spread of coronavirus after decades remains opened. Photo: Viet Niem

Hoang Nhu Thinh from Hanoi Photography Club appreciates the meaning of the exhibition and the quality of the photos displayed. Having been organized for 16 years, from a small scale, the exhibition is now an annual cultural event on the occasion of the Liberation Day of the Capital on October 10, attracting more and more photographers and journalists to participate every year.

"The exhibition becomes more widespread every year with the works being more diverse and the image quality better. This year, the organization of the exhibition in the online form shows the flexibility of the organizing board in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, which welcomes everyone from Vietnam and abroad to visit the exhibition, which he shared with The Hanoi Times .

Installing modern equipment for the Covid-19 field hospital in Hoang Mai District, Hanoi. Photo: Nguyen Quyet

Being displayed online, the exhibition "Hanoi – Unforgettable days" has been widely disseminated and reached a wider audience from Vietnam and abroad. Nguyen Hong Ngoc, a Vietnamese working in Italy shared that "I learned about the photo exhibition through Facebook.

The exhibition gives me a true look at Hanoi, my homeland, in the days of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control. Rome, where I live, has eased the social distancing measures like Hanoi and I am very happy to see from the exhibition that Hanoi has many green areas, similar to Italy's white area, which imply no risk of infection of the pandemic."

Ngoc also said that through photos at the exhibition, she also felt touched by the support of people in Hanoi to each other in such a tough time that a person far from home can hardly get.

"I see photos of people making free meals for serious patients, elderly people getting rice and food support from the government and other charity groups or individuals, and young people volunteering to support farmers to sell agricultural products and I notice that the people of the capital are kindhearted to each other and more so in the difficult times," she stated.