Engineering Corps requested to be ready for U.N. peacekeeping tasks

Reportedly, since the beginning of the year, the corps has strictly implemented resolutions and directives of higher levels, and actively overcome difficulties, especially amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, so as to fulfill all assigned tasks. In addition, the corps has also made timely recommendations to the Ministry of National Defense about engineering tasks, directed all affiliated units to detect and clear unexploded ordnance (UXO), and successfully organized the military-wide engineering sports festival in 2021, among others.
Besides, the unit has also well maintained combat readiness posture, closely grasped situations while implementing natural disaster prevention and search and rescue missions. It has also ensured safety for the Party's, State's and military's important events. Especially, the Engineering Corps was also proactive in training and sending troops to participate in the Army Games 2021 with high results.
Concluding the event, the defense minister acknowledged and hailed the corps' achievements over the past year, requesting them to continue observing combat readiness and military regulations. It was also asked to continue implementing search and rescue missions, natural disaster prevention, and UXO removal, to name a few.
Particularly, the Engineering Corps should work with relevant units to make good preparation for the first engineering company to take part in U.N. peacekeeping operations as scheduled, conduct COVID-19 prevention and control regulations while taking care of troops' living standards.
Translated by Minh Anh
