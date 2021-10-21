Economic stimulus package should be built to ensure recovery: N.A. official

Cuong made the suggestion at the second session of the 15th N.A. which opened in Hanoi on October 20 morning.

He emphasized that economic recovery and creation of resources to ensure social security are urgent and important tasks, especially in the context of a sharp drop in GDP in the third quarter. Thus, the deployment of the stimulus package aimed at restoring the economy and creating impetus for growth is a must, he said.

Earlier Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc presented a report on the implementation of the state budget in 2021, the state budget estimate and central budget allocation plan for 2022 and the three-year finance – state budget plan for 2022 – 2024.

The total state budget revenue in 2021 is forecast to surpass the estimate. However, many important collections did not meet or just exceed the estimate. The central budget revenue shortfall will be about VND 28-29 trillion (USD 1.23 billion – USD 12.8 billion).

Regarding the State budget expenditure in 2021, the state budget has so far spent VND 30.85 trillion on pandemic prevention and control since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuong pointed out that there are still some limitations in the implementation of the 2021 public investment plan such as the disbursement from the beginning of the year hasn't reached the desired target and is lower than the same period last year.

Referring to the state budget revenue estimate in 2022, Cuong mentioned the need to take into account the decrease in revenue because the exemption, reduction and extension of taxes, fees and charges are likely to be renewed in case the pandemic continues to have a negative impact on production and business.

The state budget spending should be strictly complied with the Constitution and State Budget Law, he said.

Source: VNA