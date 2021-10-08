Dong Nai to reopen many activities

Under a draft plan issued by the provincial Covid-19 Prevention and Control Steering Board, hairdressing salons, electronics and home appliances and mechanics services, stores, bookstores and sports activities would be allowed to reopen from October 9.
The southern province of Dong Nai, one of Vietnam's Covid-19 hotspots, plans to resume many activities and services from this week
According to Nguyen Thi Hoang, vice chairwoman of the local people's committee, gatherings of more than 10 people are banned for sports activities.
Local people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or given one shot of Covid-19 vaccine after 14 days or those who have recovered from the diseases within six months are permitted to travel. But, they need to use QR code which shows their vaccination history.
At present, the province has maintained only 24 Covid-19 check-points in areas which are near HCM City, Binh Duong, Lam Dong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.
Meanwhile, areas which still have Covid-19 infections have to be closely supervised.
Vo Van Chanh, party secretary of Bien Hoa City, has proposed the pilot quarantine at home for Covid-19 patients and people who have close contact with them.
