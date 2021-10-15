Dong Nai firms ask for favorable conditions for experts, workers to travel to work

Under a proposal to the provincial People's Committee on October 12, the Management Board of Industrial Parks of Dong Nai suggested that the committee work with nearby localities to reach consensus on the allowing of experts and laborers who have received at least one vaccine shot at least 14 days ago or recovered from COVID-19 within six months and have been tested negative to COVID-19 within seven days to travel to the province with their personal vehicles for working.

Le Van Danh, deputy head of the board, said that many experts and skilled workers work in Dong Nai and reside in Ho Chi Minh City.

Meanwhile, many large firms in Dong Nai are employing laborers from other localities such as Binh Duong, Binh Thuan and Ba Ria – Vung Tau. Therefore, without immediate solutions to call them back to work, they may switch to work in other localities, causing difficulties to the recovery of local firms in Dong Nai, he said.

Since late September when COVID-19 is basically controlled, Dong Nai has reopened production and business activities. The province has allowed enterprises to apply "three-on-site" model and let laborers to travel to work by their own vehicles. Many local firms have shown their hope that local authorized agencies to create favorable conditions for laborers, especially foreign experts residing in HCM City to enter Dong Nai on a daily basis for work and return their residence by their private vehicle.

Source: VNA