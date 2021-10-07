Division 346 conducts live-fire exercise

The exercise aimed to evaluate commanding officers' capabilities, improve their combat preparation skills, and enhance collaboration among units.

With the scenario of a defensive posture in midland terrain, the exercise covered the shift of combat readiness, the maneuvering of forces and vehicles, and the building of military constructions and combat practice.

Thanks to close cooperation, the air defense, artillery, and tank forces of the military region provided effective fire support, coordinated with Regiment 246 to destroy all targets, helped the regiment to keep its defensive position secured.

After 10 days, the exercise wrapped up with success, meeting all set targets and ensuring absolute safety.

Translated by Trung Thanh