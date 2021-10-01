Discovering Đôi Cape, journey towards the sun

Conquering Đôi Cape is a proud moment for visitors, who takes a rest at the easternmost mainland landmark. — Photo gody.vn

Lâm Thanh

Referring to the central province of Khánh Hòa, people often think of Nha Trang, but few people know that there is also a place with blue sea, white sand, golden sunshine with diverse landscapes. That is Mũi Đôi (Cape Đôi), the first sunrise viewing spot on the mainland.

Cape Đôi belongs to Đầm Môn fishing village located on Hòn Gốm peninsula of Vân Phong Bay of Vạn Thạnh Commune, Vạn Ninh District, Khánh Hoà Province, about 80km north of Nha Trang City.

Cape Đôi is also known as Cape Bà Dầu. It’s called Cape Đôi because at one location there are two rocky outcrops jutting out into the East Sea.

According to the Department of Culture and Sports of Khánh Hòa Province, Cape Đôi is the easternmost point of the country, the place to receive the first sunlight on the mainland of Việt Nam. Since 2005, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recognised the cape as a national scenic spot.

However, it is not easy to conquer the cape as backpackers must spend two days undergoing a number of challenges: hiking through sand dunes, trekking through forests and crawling up and down slippery rocks.

We once went to Khánh Hòa before the COVID-19 pandemic. Although it was difficult to reach Cape Đôi, we were very excited to explore it.

There are two ways to reach Đầm Môn fishing village. Departing from Nha Trang City, you have to take an 80km route through Ninh Hòa and Vạn Giã towns, turn right at the foot of Cổ Mã mountain pass and go 18km further. Or you can depart from Tuy Hòa City, Phú Yên Province, heading up Cả mountain pass and turn left at the foot of Cổ Mã mountain.

We chose the first way. The journey to conquer the easternmost point on the mainland included many emotions, from the first rays of sunlight of a new day, the midday heat of the central region to the shady roads alternating under the forest trees, and ending with the image of seagulls flying over the horizon in the vast blue ocean. It was an extremely interesting and rewarding journey.

Of the four poles of Việt Nam, the westernmost is the most difficult to conquer, the easternmost is ranked second because of its diversified terrain.

Conquering Cape Đôi is rather difficult because of its rugged terrain. — Photo gody.vn

The trekking distance from Đầm Môn to Cape Đôi is more than 10km.

Starting to conquer the easternmost point on the mainland was the distance covered with sand as thick as the desert plus the heat of the sea region. It was harsh, but no one complained, just smiled at each other with light pats of encouragement.

At around 8.30am, we were given cool glasses of lime juice, rested lightly and continued our journey through about 4km of semi-desert terrain.

Crossing a very large sand dune about 4km long was rather difficult because walking on sand and severe weather in the central region made people exhausted.

The end of the sandy terrain was a small strait. The clear seawater was a sparkling blue under the golden sun, the water was so clear that we could see everything below. Through about 1km of the coast, we stopped at a house on the roadside, surrounded by many beautiful ripe wild pineapples.

Continuing along the forest slopes with typical shrubs on rocky mountains in the central region, one side was the mountain and the other was the sea. The beautiful scenery across the strait included large and small rocks stacked on top of each other in different shapes and sizes. From the hillside, we saw a charming mountainous area. The waves of the sea kept rumbling rhythmically, eroding the rocky shore. The sea wind was very cool.

We had lunch at Rạng Beach and rested for about 30 minutes before continuing to conquer the easternmost point on the mainland of the country.

The last challenge before touching the easternmost spot was that we had to overcome the 7m rock in front of us.

After great efforts, our reward was the feeling of extreme excitement when touching the easternmost landmark of the country, the place to welcome the first sunrise on the mainland of Việt Nam.

Enjoying the first warm sunlight of the day in Cape Đôi. — Photo gody.vn

“The journey is more than 10km long with mountain roads and high sand dunes under the hot sun that easily exhausts visitors, so not everyone can go. However, it is also very interesting to feel the cool sea breeze. The scenery of waves, mountains and sea blend together to create beautiful scenes when arriving at Cape Đôi,” said Nguyễn Thành Chung from Nha Trang City.

Ending the journey on day one, our group camped at Rạng Beach. We lit a fire and sat around.

The waves lapping, the guitar echoing, the night sky full of sparkling stars, we felt very peaceful and relaxed.

Welcoming a new day on the beach

On the second day, we got up early, prepared breakfast and drank some coffee to prepare for welcoming the dawn.

There is nothing more wonderful than sitting on a high cliff, listening to the love song of the sea and waiting to enjoy the first warm sunlight of the day in the country.

After that, we returned to Sơn Đừng Road in Vạn Thạnh Commune, rested for lunch at a local’s house and came back to Nha Trang.

The road to conquering the easternmost mainland point with the sun and the wind includes difficulties and tiredness, but they made us stronger, more stable and made us love our country even more. VNS