Disadvantaged students provided with support thanks to education programme

Thien Long Groups representatives hand over 4,000 learning tools to the programme organiser. — Photo courtesy of the Central Council of Hồ Chí Minh Youth Pioneers’ Organisation

HÀ NỘI — Thousands of poor and disadvantaged students will be provided with learning tools and scholarships as part of an education support programme launched on October 5.

The programme, entitled "Trao học cụ – Tiếp tri thức” (Giving of learning tools – Providing knowledge), has been jointly organised by the Central Council of Hồ Chí Minh Youth Pioneers’ Organisation, the Vietnam Student Association and Thiên Long Group JSC.

The programme aims to help poor and disadvantaged students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, children of frontline forces and disadvantaged ethnic minority people to overcome the difficulties they are facing and to allow them to continue with their studies.

The programme will be carried out nationwide from October 5 to the end of December 2021, with a focus on provinces and cities that have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the context of the COVID-19 epidemic becoming more and more complicated and widespread across the country, the “Giving of learning tools – Providing knowledge” programme will be a meaningful gift for students with difficult circumstances. The programme is a practical and timely response to meet the needs of schoolchildren and students, especially in areas where social distancing is being implemented in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic," said Nguyễn Phạm Duy Trang, Head of the Children’s Affairs Committee of the Central Youth Union and Standing Vice Chairman of the Central Council of Hồ Chí Minh Youth Pioneers’ Organisation.

The programme will provide 4,000 gifts, including learning, playing and creative tools, to disadvantaged students in remote and isolated areas.

About 450 scholarships, each worth VNĐ500,000 (US$22), will be provided to disadvantaged students at primary and secondary level as part of the “Vì mái trường xanh” (For the green school) scheme.

The programme will also provide 200 scholarships, each worth VNĐ1,000,000, to poorer students affected by the COVID-19 epidemic as part of the “Tiếp sức mùa thi” (Assistance during Exam Season ) programme. Thousands of learning, entertainment and creative gifts will be given to disadvantaged students living in isolated areas as part of the “Điều ước cho em” (Wish for Children) programme for 2021-25.

“We understand the difficulties and obstacles of parents and students in the context of a prolonged epidemic. As an enterprise that initiates the spirit of “The Power of Knowledge”, Thiên Long always strives to accompany Vietnamese education and join hands to help with poor and disadvantaged students, so no one will be left behind on the path of knowledge,” said Trần Phương Nga, CEO of Thiên Long Group. — VNS