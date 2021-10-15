Digital transformation needs global approach: PM

The Government leader stressed international cooperation in digital transformation should aim to build a greener, more comprehensive and equitable digital world for all people and countries.

Digital transformation is an inevitable trend and a process of changing all socio-economic activities intensively and extensively, the leader said, adding that cooperation between State and private sectors needs to be encouraged and facilitated, and digital transformation should take people as the center.

According to the PM, the digital world must be built on the basis of ensuring digital sovereignty and cyber security and safety.

He suggested the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) promote its role as a professional organization of the United Nations in shaping international frameworks for digital sovereignty, and ensuring cyber security and safety.

In his opening remarks at the ITU Digital World 2021, Chinh said the strong developments of science and technologies and digital transformation globally have presented both opportunities and challenges to countries.

Digital transformation is a sound trend as it helps to keep the new normal on the digital space, while contributing to economic recovery, he continued.

Vietnam has viewed digital and data infrastructure and national digital platforms as the key and is working hard to speed up national digital transformation, the Government leader said.

He emphasized that the Government always believes that domestic digital firms will play a significant role to the success of the process, raising the digital economy’s share in Vietnam’s GDP to over 20 percent by 2025 and 30 percent in 2030.

Chinh urged organizations and businesses to step up cooperation and accompany Governments of countries to overcome difficulties.

The ITU Digital World 2021 was jointly held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the ITU.

Source: VNA