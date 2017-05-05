Deputy Defense Minister receives Chinese Ambassador

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh (R) hosts a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Hong Xiaoyong. Photo: dangcongsan. vn

At the reception at the Ministry of National Defense’s headquarters, General Vinh and the Chinese ambassador highly appreciated the fruitful achievements in defense ties of the two countries over the past time, saying that the good outcomes of the ties have continued in part fostering the political trust and contributed to the two nations’ stably, sustainably and healthily developing relationship.

The host and guest also discussed preparations for the coming Vietnam-China Border Defense Friendship Exchange which is among activities to realize the Joint Vision Statement on Defense Cooperation by 2025 inked by the two Ministries of National Defense during the official visit to China of Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in January this year.

The exchange is hoped to accelerate the ties between the two militaries and bring new sources for the development of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

During the meeting, the Chinese diplomat informed the host about the official visit to Vietnam of Senior Lieutenant General Fan Changlong, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and the Chinese general’s attendance in the above-mentioned exchange. He emphasized that the visit demonstrates China’s due attention to its defense ties with Vietnam.

Translated by Mai Huong

