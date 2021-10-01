Dengue cases drop in Ho Chi Minh City

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control yesterday said that cases of dengue dropped to 528 last week, a decrease of 34.6 percent compared to the average number in the prior four weeks. Last year, the number of dengue cases reached 26,181, a fall of 62.3 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, districts 2,9, 10, 11 have seen a slight increase in dengue cases in comparison with the average cases of the prior four weeks. Dengue-related deaths were five in 2020. The Center advised that each household, each organization and each resident should spend 10 minutes – 15 minutes to tidy their houses and their working places by removing stagnant water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and change water from flower pot plates on alternate days. Moreover, people should place fish (guppies, betas) in ornamental fountains that are always filled with water and apply insecticides as well as wear long sleeve shirts, long pants, socks and closed shoes to avoid mosquito bites even in daytime. When anyone experiences high fever, headache, muscle pain and vomit, they should go to nearby medical centers for timely treatment. SGGP Health ministry orders preventive measures against Whitmore… Read full this story

