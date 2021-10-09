Defense Minister meets with voters in Thai Nguyen province

At the event, having been briefed on the agenda of the 2nd session of the 15th N.A., voters raised their queries related to the implementation of military enlistment, training of local cadres and civil servants, COVID-19 prevention and control in combination with socio-economic development, education of national tradition and history, and policies for troops' families, among others. Their questions were then answered by a representative of the provincial People's Committee.

Speaking at the meeting, Defense Minister Phan Van Giang briefed voters on the outcomes of military and defense missions over the past time, especially the military's COVID-19 prevention and control since the beginning of this year. General Giang affirmed that under the leadership and instruction of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense, the whole military has overcome challenges caused by the pandemic to fulfill regular and unexpected missions.

The minister recalled that in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense have instructed defense agencies and military units to launch an emulation movement, themed "The military joins the whole nation's efforts in containing the COVID-19 pandemic." With the spirit of "fighting the pandemic is like fighting the enemy," the Ministry of National Defense has formed a steering committee to instruct the pandemic prevention and control in Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces. In particular, military units have closely cooperated with military regions and relevant forces to run 24,000 checkpoints while conducting patrol to ensure the strict observance of social distancing measures.

In addition, the whole military has sent around 10,000 military medical personnel, technicians and cadets as well as medical supplies and medicines to assist Ho Chi Minh City and other southern localities in controlling the pandemic. Twelve military field hospitals for infectious diseases with the total capacity of 6,000 beds have also been erected, and 400 mobile clinics have also been established to ease pressure on the local health system. The ministry has mobilized over 100,000 troops and militiamen for COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control mission and formed 1,660 teams for taking and testing samples and taking care of COVID-19 patients. Military units have also transported and distributed tens of thousands of vaccine doses to accelerate massive vaccination drives.

These above-mentioned deeds have contributed to enriching the tradition of the heroic Vietnam People's Army and virtues of Uncle Ho's soldiers in the new period.

At the event, General Giang also treasured Thai Nguyen province's contribution to the whole nation's pandemic prevention and control efforts. In particular, the province has sent hundreds of doctors and nurses to assist Ho Chi Minh City and southern localities in testing samples, vaccinating and treating patients. Their contribution has been praised by the local authorities and people.

At the event, the defense minister also briefed voters on the outcomes of the freshly-ended fourth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee, during which delegates discussed the socio-economic situation in 2021; socio-economic development plan for 2022; the implementation of the state budget in 2021; the state budget estimate for 2022; the COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control; the implementation of Party building and revamping.

After clarifying voters' queries, General Giang asked relevant agencies of the Ministry of National Defense and Military Region 1 to deal with military-related issues and local authorities to handle the remaining ones. On behalf of the delegation of N.A. deputies, Gen. Giang affirmed that the deputies will make a report on voters' opinions and recommendations and submit them to authorized agencies to handle.

Translated by Tran Hoai