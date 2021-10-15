Defense leader inspects Army Corps 1’s exercise

Speaking at the event, General Cuong spoke highly of the good preparation of the unit and stressed that the corps should bring into play its heroic tradition, spirits of solidarity, unity, and high responsibility in performing tasks. In addition, the unit's leadership should focus on building strong forces, improving training quality and combat readiness, collaborating well with the local authorities.

The deputy defense minister required all relevant units to build concrete training plans in line with reality, combine both theory and practice, provide timely advice for the defense ministry, and educate troops to follow State's policies and military disciplines, contributing to meeting task requirements in the current context.

Translated by Chung Anh