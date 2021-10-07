Defense leader checks COVID-19 prevention and control in Ho Chi Minh City

In particular, General Luong checked the quality of COVID-19 treatment at Field Hospitals for Infectious Diseases No.5D and No.5G, as well as the pandemic prevention and control work in the "red zone" of Tan Thoi Nhat ward, District 12, HCM City.

At the working session, leaders of the field hospitals briefed Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong on their task performance in treating COVID-19 patients.

As reported, Field Hospital No.5D is now quarantining and treating nearly 1,200 patients. Field Hospital No.5G is treating 278 severe cases. However, hospital admissions are on a downward trend (about 20 cases per day, including five serious ones).

Speaking at the event, General Luong applauded the medical staff's great efforts in performing this task, contributing to containing the COVID-19 fight in HCM City over the past time.

He added that the field hospitals should continue maintaining treatment methods for COVID-19 patients while being ready in any circumstances to ensure safety for the people.

Also, Gen. Luong encouraged female medical personnel to surmount their hardships to accomplish their assigned missions.

In addition, he asked the leaders of the hospitals to honor on-duty forces and pay more attention to needy patients' families to supply food and necessities for them in a timely manner.

For Field Hospital No.5G, doctors and nurses should continue coordinating with the medical force of the locality to save critical patients.

Meanwhile, the General Department of Logistics (GDL) should make recommendations to higher levels on mobilizing more reinforced forces to support and alternate the front-line forces and provide adequate accommodation for on-duty doctors and nurses.

On the same day, the deputy defense minister inspected the pandemic prevention and control work in the red zone of Tan Thoi Nhat ward, district 12, HCM City.

The ward has so far recorded 1,500 infected cases who are being isolated at their homes and concentrated quarantine sites.

Knowing this situation, Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong required the GDL to send more medical troops to ensure safety for the people and support the locality in the COVID-19 battle.

Gen. Luong also asked the local authorities to map out concrete plans to quickly collect COVID-19 testing samples and detect infected cases while tightening measures to protect people who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Source: baobienphong

Translated by Quynh Oanh