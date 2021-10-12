Defender Tấn Tài hopes fans continue to get behind Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI Defender Hồ Tấn Tài has expressed his hope that fans will continue to get behind the Vietnamese national team following their defeat against China in the third round of 2022 World Cup qualifying.
"After the loss, the whole team were sad and regretful,” Tài said. “Coach Park Hang-seo encouraged the team to have feel comfortable. As for the upcoming matches, we are determined to get good results in each match.”
With three losses in a row, Việt Nam are at the bottom of Group B of the World Cup qualifier in Asian region.
But the team is in good spirits ahead of their next match against Oman which will take place at 11pm (Hà Nội time) today at Sultan Qaboos Stadium in Muscat, Oman.
"Throughout each match, the whole team tried their best to get the best results. We hope to receive encouragement to have the highest spirit and get points. We hope the fans are at their best to support the team," said Tài.
In the recent match against China, Tài entered the field to replace Vũ Văn Thanh in the 71st minute. Tài made a strong impact and his goal gave hope in the 80th minute, lifting the spirit of his teammates. With this performance, Tài is expected to start against Oman today.
At the training session on Sunday, captain Quế Ngọc Hải returned after his light injury forced him to miss Saturday’s session.
In the third qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup, Hải played 270 minutes in all three matches against Saudi Arabia, Australia and China. His return has been important to the Vietnamese team.
Referee Adham Makhadmeh of Jordan will officiate the match between Oman and Việt Nam. Makhadmeh controlled the VAR in the match between Saudi Arabia and Việt Nam in September.
This is the second match that Makhadmeh will be the main referee in the third qualifying round. Earlier, he refereed in the match between Saudi Arabia and Japan on October 8.
Makhadmeh mainly served as the fourth referee in the second qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. VNS
