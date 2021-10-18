Đắk Nông Province welcomes investors, says local Party chief

ĐẮK NÔNG — Đắk Nông strives to improve its investment climate and welcome businesses and investors to the province, Ngô Thanh Danh, its Party Committee Secretary has said.
Speaking at an event held to honour local businesses' contributions to the province's efforts to ensure economic growth while also staying safe from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said in the year-to-date Đắk Nông's economy had grown by 7.72 per cent.
Retail sales and exports also saw growth, he said.
The province has been focusing on improving its investment and business climate and offering assistance to key projects in various fields such as solar and wind energy, industrial and agricultural products with high added value and tourism, he said.
Hồ Văn Mười, chairman of the province People's Committee, said Đắk Nông possesses resources such as bauxite, from which aluminium is made.
It accounts for 60 per cent of the country's bauxite reserves.
It also has long hours of sunshine and strong radiation, making it a good place for generating solar power.
It is focusing on improving its road infrastructure, especially connectivity with HCM City and southern provinces. The Government has recently approved an expressway spanning the Central Highlands.
Đắk Nông has huge tourism potential, with historical and cultural relics and great natural beauty in the form of the Đắk Nông UNESCO Global Geopark and the Krong No volcanic cave system, the longest of its kind in Southeast Asia.
But Danh said despite the province's efforts it has been difficult to attract investments. Government agencies and the various regions in the province do not work cohesively, resulting in investors facing difficulties with administrative procedures, he said.
There are also problems related to land-, environment- and investment-related administrative procedures, he added.
Mười said there have indeed been problems with administrative procedures for which he has "apologised to local businesses and vowed not to let it happen again."
The province has nearly 2,400 businesses. — VNS
- Body of missing backpacker Amelia Bambridge found at sea, police say
- An evening walk down D-St: Market closes nearly 3% higher; investors richer by Rs 10 lakh crore in 2 days
- 'BJP could do better fighting on local issues'
- Rwanda opposition leader says ally's killing was act of intimidation
- Boris Johnson confirms bid for leadership of Conservative Party
- Welcome to Powder Mountain – a utopian club for the millennial elite
- Bypolls won, AIADMK may pad up for local body polls
- Huge crowd welcomes new governor Fayemi
- Afghanistan and Pakistan earthquake death toll will rise, say officials
- Welcome to demokrasi: how Erdoğan got more popular than ever
- In the Balkans, locals fight to save their wild flowing rivers from hydropower
- Moldova's oligarch-in-chief has fled, will Europe's poorest country remain a 'captured' state?
- Breakingviews - Hong Kong chief's humiliating retreat comes late
- Chemnitz violence: 'No evidence' far-right chased foreigners, says intelligence chief
- NATO chief warns 'fight against IS is not over'
- Berlin Pride: More politics than partying
- Charities say next UK government must bring forward climate targets
- Photo exhibition showcases central coastal-highlands landscapes, people
- What are the magnets attracting tourists in the next five years?
- 'The Chinese Dream' and Xi Jinping's power politics
Đắk Nông Province welcomes investors, says local Party chief have 561 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.