Đà Nẵng to resume domestic flights and train from late October

Đà Nẵng International Airport plans to host domestic flights from late October. VNA/VNS Photo

ĐÀ NẴNG — In a further sign of relaxing COVID-19 restrictions around the country, the Đà Nẵng’s People’s Committee has agreed to resume domestic flights and train from the central city.

As proposed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV), flights from Đà Nẵng to HCM City, Hà Nội, Đắk Lắk, Lâm Đồng, Khánh Hòa, Hải Phòng, Cần Thơ, Phú Quốc and Gia Lai will resume operation.

However, the plan to resume flights from the central city to Hà Nội and Hải Phòng may face delays as up to now, these two cities have turned down CAAV’s proposal.

The Đà Nẵng authorities also agreed to the Việt Nam Railway Authority’s (VNRA) proposal to resume train routes from Đà Nẵng to HCM City and Hà Nội in late October.

Providing key airlines such as Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways, VietJetAir and Pacific Airlines can complete their post-COVID preventive measures in time, up to 43 daily flights could resume operation again.

According to the CAAV's plan, HCM City and Hà Nội will be the most common routes with 26 flights a day, while flights to Đắk Lắk, Lâm Đồng, Khánh Hòa, Hải Phòng, Cần Thơ will be operating from one to three each day.

Đà Nẵng has, however, requested the CAAV reduce flights to HCM City and Hà Nội for the time being.

The city also asked CAAV to allocate 'rescue' flights to bring residents of the central city that have been living in HCM City and southern provinces safely home from next week.

Following the VNRA's plan, Đà Nẵng railway station will facilitate the resumption of the Hà Nội-HCM City routes that must pass through the city. The schedule includes SE3, SE4, SE5, SE6, SE7 and SE8 trains.

The Hàn River in Đà Nẵng city offers attractive night views to visitors. The central city plans to resume domestic tourism by the end of 2021. VNS Photo Công Thành

Meanwhile, two trains from Đà Nẵng to HCM City, the SE21 and SE22, are expected to begin from October 15.

Đà Nẵng, a tourism hub in central Việt Nam, will be promoting domestic travel tours from December, after resuming hospitality services for local people.

The city's tourism promotion authorities said that at least 87 per cent of residents hope to engage with local tourism if COVID-19 is put under control by the central city.

Two newly opened destinations – the Đà Nẵng-Mikazuki Japanese Spa and Resort, a first five-star resort and entertainment centre in Đà Nẵng Bay, and the riverside Yên Retreat in rural Hòa Bắc Commune – hope to attract local people and domestic travellers in the post-pandemic era.

The city's tourism department expects to welcome international tourists with vaccine passports from the second quarter of 2022. VNS