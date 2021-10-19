Đà Nẵng to reboot tourism from October 20

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng plans to reboot local tourism from October 20, as the COVID-19 pandemic has been under control.
From November, the city will embark on "travel bubble" with the central province of Quảng Nam and the northern province of Quảng Ninh, heard a meeting between the municipal People's Council and local voters last week.
Director of the municipal Tourism Department Trương Thị Hồng Hạnh said the city will initially welcome domestic visitors and pilot the serving of foreigners with the slogan "Enjoy Đà Nẵng", ensuring safety of tourists and employees in the sector.
Also in November, the city will serve international visitors who come for official duty, visit relatives and return home. They will be put under quarantine for a week and follow other regulations by the Health Ministry. Others include tourists on full-package tours and those with vaccine passports, focusing on those from the Republic of Korea and Russia.
Russia plans to bring 2,000 – 4,000 visitors to Vietnam each month, Hạnh said.
Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Lê Trung Chính said between now and early 2022, the city will continue facing difficulties caused by the pandemic. In order to restore its economy, the city will suggest the State allocate more vaccines for the second jabs and those aged 12-17. — VNS
