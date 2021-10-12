Đà Nẵng longest hospitalised COVID-19 patient given the all-clear

CENTRAL REGION — After two months and 14 days of treatment, the longest hospitalised COVID-19 patient in Đà Nẵng has finally been discharged.
Deputy Director of the City's Health Department, Trần Thanh Thủy, said the 51-year-old female patient had been in a life-threatening medical condition, complicated by serious pneumonia and sepsis, during her stay at the city's lung hospital since July 26.
However, the doctors and nurses hard work and dedication has paid off; the patient has now left the hospital for home quarantine and regular medical checks, Thủy added.
She also said the field hospital at Hòa Vang medical centre has now been cleared of COVID-19 patients, after five months of providing services for COVID-19 patients only.
The medical centre is being disinfected before normal operations resume later this week.
At the moment, 74 COVID-19 patients are being treated between the Đà Nẵng General hospital and a field hospital in Hòa Minh ward. All but one of Đà Nẵng’s 56 wards and living quarters have been cleared of new COVID-19 infections within the community.
A report from the city's Centre for Disease Control (CDC) said around 800,000 people in the city have been given the first shot of the vaccine, or 73 per cent of the city. As of October 11 93,000 people have received both doses.
The CDC said it is providing rapid testing at the Đà Nẵng International Airport for all passengers who do not have a negative test result from the previous 72 hours.
The city received a VietJet Air flight from HCM City last weekend. All 77 passengers were fully vaccinated and had negative test results for COVID-19.
In Quảng Nam province, no new cases have been found for 17 consecutive days. Around 1,000 people are currently being quarantined at medical centres. The province has allowed free travel within 'green zones' (areas free from infection in the past 14 days) since October 10.
The central province has asked the government about hosting international tourists, now that COVID-19 has been put under control.
In April, the province put forward a plan to host international tourists, with vaccine passports and negative COVID-19 tests, at the Hoiana resorts in Duy Xuyên District and Tui Blue Hotel in Núi Thành District, for five or 10 days.
However, the plan was delayed by the most recent outbreak of COVID-19 in early May.— VNS
