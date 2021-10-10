Da Nang: La Maison 1988 is at the top of the world-famous restaurant

La Maison 1988, a fine dining restaurant inside the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort of Sun Group, resounds in the world of international luxury cuisine again, when it peaked in the prestigious “50 Best Discovery”.

What makes the culinary address in Da Nang able to affirm its class and compare with leading restaurants around the world?

50 Best Discovery is a world-famous organisation for fine cuisine, connecting high-class restaurants with gourmets around the world. This awards are voted by the “World’s 50 Best” belonging to “50 Best Discovery” – an International Academy with more than 1,000 culinary experts including chefs, writers of culinary book, culinary critics, restaurateurs and globally well-known culinary lovers. Named in this prestigious award means that La Maison 1888 is listed in the top 2,000 culinary destinations in the world and is one of the most desired fine-dining experiences.

Previously, La Maison 1888 has also made an impression when owning a collection of various major international appellations, including the position of Top 10 of the best restaurants in the world voted by CNN, and leading the Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in the world according to the World Travel Awards.

If they ever have an experience at this luxury restaurant, diners will agree that the thing that makes La Maison 1988 world-class comes not only from the renowned French cuisine with cooperation of famous 3-star Michelin chef Pierre Gagnaire, but also from its extremely beautiful location, unique and luxurious architecture and sophisticated service.

Timeless architectural masterpiece

Located on the Earth floor out of a total of four floors that are Heaven, Sky, Earth, and Sea of InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, the resort was built by Sun Group and the “resort king” – Bill Bensley, where it was honoured by the “World Tourism Oscar” for four consecutive years (2014-2017) as “the most luxurious resort in the world”, therefore, the unique and luxurious architecture of La Maison 1988 restaurant can amaze people.

Every design of Bill Bensley tells an impressive story and La Maison 1988 is no exception. Like an elegant old French villa with black and white tones, La Maison 1988 is outstanding among the deep green colours of the primitive forest on Son Tra peninsula, and it owns a beautiful view covering the scene of the entire bay.

The architecture of La Maison 1888 tells an interesting fantasy story about a French noble family in Viet Nam in the French colonial period, and each room in the restaurant imitates different personalities of each member. Therefore, everything from architecture to interior and décor items are personalised, describing the personality and special interests of the owner, bringing an unprecedented unique culinary space to diners.

The Accountant’s Room is for the son working as an accountant, who is also the one balancing the chequebook and manages expenses in this noble family, this room has typical items such as a money box and a calculator. The Traveler’s Room is the room of the eldest brother who is a lover of travelling and discovery, it is converged by unique decorations such as suitcases, cameras, and coins from many different countries around the world. Meanwhile, the room of the youngest sister named Le Boudoir de Madame, portrays the character of a kittenish young woman with arrogant red colour.

Every detail, from the contour of the ceiling, to simple things such as trash cans, tables and chairs, to staff uniforms, etc. are thoroughly considered by Bill Bensley, so that when stepping into La Maison 1988, diners seem to be back in the past to live in a luxurious and elegant life of the Indochina aristocracy in the 1888s, in the middle of the high mountain and wide sea.

Culinary quintessence from Michelin-star chefs

As the first French restaurant in Viet Nam in cooperation with the famous Michelin 3-star chef Pierre Gagnaire, La Maison 1888 is a desirable destination for those who have passion in the art of fusion cuisine – a famous style in a harmonious combination with cuisines, creating creative and unique recipes overcoming all boundaries. With a menu changed with the seasons, the talented chefs at La Maison 1888 have selected the most typical local ingredients, combined the unique flavours of Vietnamese cuisine with the quintessence of renowned French cuisine to bring unforgettable experiences to culinary lovers.

Fresh seafood of Son Tra sea, under professional skills and boundless creativity of the chefs, is transformed into unprecedented culinary masterpieces such as Hokkaido-style grilled scallops, Vietnamese boiled snails rolled in Italian Cannelloni pasta, etc.

Apart from premium French dishes, La Maison 1888 is very well-known for its excellent wine cellar, where it stores a variety of unique wines. Recently, after many months of dedicated research, wine tasting experts of InterContinal Danang Sun Peninsula Resort have brought to the wine cellar of La Maison 1888 an extra famous collection, with wines hunted by elites around the world such as Côte-Rotie, La Coulee de Serrant, Meursault Coche Dury, Meursault Coche Dury, Henry Jayer, etc.

Especially, this is also the only address in Viet Nam that owns the rarest bottles of wine from the Austrian White Chateau-Grillet brand in the South of Austria. This is one of the reasons why La Maison 1888 has been continuously honoured by the prestigious Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence from 2018 until now.

High-level French cuisine, classy space and luxurious 5-star service have helped La Maison 1988 become a familiar rendezvous for the elite, politicians, famous stars and the most discerning diners. The name of the restaurant in the world’s most luxurious resort in Da Nang has also grown far, and become one of the top international culinary destinations, and it is also regarded as a “jewel” helping the culinary tourism industry of Viet Nam reach to the world.