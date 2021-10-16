Cửu Long city, provinces seek economic recovery after COVID-19

CỬU LONG DELTA — Cần Thơ City and six provinces in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta region will take part in an online meeting on October 19 to enhance cooperation in pandemic prevention and control and economic recovery.
The meeting will be hosted by the Cần Thơ City's People's Committee and its Department of Planning and Investment.
The event will focus on cooperation in the key fields of health, agriculture, trade and services, information and communications, transport, and jobs and labour in Cần Thơ City and An Giang, Kiên Giang, Hậu Giang, Sóc Trăng, Bạc Liêu and Cà Mau provinces.
The localities will discuss support for treatment for COVID-19 patients, sharing of vaccines and medical essentials, and dissemination of guides on health treatment at clinics and hospitals in seven provinces and city.
They will also discuss promoting connections between manufacturers and suppliers and traders and trade promotion agencies. In addition, they will try to find ways to sell their specialties and agricultural products on online trading platforms.
Cần Thơ City and the six provinces aim to establish an economic entity, or a commodity market, to promote online trade and tourism.
They will create a priority lane for transport of medical equipment, essential goods and forces serving pandemic prevention and control, along with agricultural and aquaculture products and construction materials.
Passenger and goods transport, as well as logistics, in the region will also be enhanced.
The seven localities cover more than 24,100 square kilometres with a total population of 9.2 million.
According to the Ministry of Health, since the fourth wave, the Delta region has recorded more than 23,300 COVID-19 cases and 325 deaths.
The localities have controlled the outbreak and are returning to a new normal. — VNS
- Feds to Offer Detroit $100M in Economic Recovery Aid
- Detroit cops: Car thefts down since city banned tow firm
- Meet the candidates: What five candidates for Radford City Council have to say
- The First Step to Recovery Is Admitting You're a Racist
- Black People in ‘the Land’ Share How the NBA Championship Really Affects the City
- Donald Barthelme’s Slick City Sophisticate Disguise
- Mortara and Venturi seek redemption in Hong Kong
- Exclusive: Yusef Salaam of the Central Park Five Says City’s Recent Document Dump Is One-Sided, Prejudicial and Biased
- 2019 Citroen 19_19 Concept @ Top Speed
- Can PTI’s mini-budget get the economy out of the ICU and into the ‘recovery room’?
- Most drug users stop without help, so long as they’re not poor – Stacey McKenna
- Edited Transcript of AVT earnings conference call or presentation 24-Oct-19 8:30pm GMT
- Reporters Uncover ‘Real Story’ Behind Chicago’s Gun-Death Stats, Black Flight From the City
- Follow the Money: How New Orleans’ Charter School System Influences Both Economic Development and Injustice
- Dak Lak seeks permission to go ahead with 18 solar power projects
- China's Long March Across Africa
- Erdogan Seeks to Cement Power in Turkey's High-Stakes Votes
- Focus Xinjiang: More transparency is needed on China’s de-radicalisation programme in the province
- No Recovery for the Black Worker
- Edited Transcript of AMP earnings conference call or presentation 24-Oct-19 1:00pm GMT
Cửu Long city, provinces seek economic recovery after COVID-19 have 520 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.