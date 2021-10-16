Cửu Long city, provinces seek economic recovery after COVID-19

Cần Thơ City has loosened regulations for goods transport. VNA/VNS Photo by Thanh Liêm

CỬU LONG DELTA — Cần Thơ City and six provinces in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta region will take part in an online meeting on October 19 to enhance cooperation in pandemic prevention and control and economic recovery.

The meeting will be hosted by the Cần Thơ City's People's Committee and its Department of Planning and Investment.

The event will focus on cooperation in the key fields of health, agriculture, trade and services, information and communications, transport, and jobs and labour in Cần Thơ City and An Giang, Kiên Giang, Hậu Giang, Sóc Trăng, Bạc Liêu and Cà Mau provinces.

The localities will discuss support for treatment for COVID-19 patients, sharing of vaccines and medical essentials, and dissemination of guides on health treatment at clinics and hospitals in seven provinces and city.

They will also discuss promoting connections between manufacturers and suppliers and traders and trade promotion agencies. In addition, they will try to find ways to sell their specialties and agricultural products on online trading platforms.

Cần Thơ City and the six provinces aim to establish an economic entity, or a commodity market, to promote online trade and tourism.

They will create a priority lane for transport of medical equipment, essential goods and forces serving pandemic prevention and control, along with agricultural and aquaculture products and construction materials.

Passenger and goods transport, as well as logistics, in the region will also be enhanced.

The seven localities cover more than 24,100 square kilometres with a total population of 9.2 million.

According to the Ministry of Health, since the fourth wave, the Delta region has recorded more than 23,300 COVID-19 cases and 325 deaths.

The localities have controlled the outbreak and are returning to a new normal. — VNS