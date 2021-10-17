COVID-19 prevention and control inspected in Dak Lak province

At COVID-19 checkpoints in the Border Posts of Yok Don, Bo Heng, and Serepok, the delegation was briefed on the units' task performance over the past time.
Reportedly, the units have strictly managed border areas, preventing illegal border crossings, and maintaining the observance of the pandemic prevention and control regulations. Since the end of July 2021, the units have registered for 1,031 people and 626 vehicles in and out of the border areas.
On behalf of the delegation, Senior Colonel Tran Ngoc Huu hailed the considerable efforts and responsibility of the troops in performing their dual tasks, asking them to strictly embrace directions of higher levels on border management and protection and COVID-19 prevention and control. They should also grasp situations in the areas and care for troops' life.
On this occasion, the delegation presented gifts to encourage troops to overcome difficulties during performing COVID-19 prevention and control tasks in the border areas.
Source: Baobienphong
Translated by Chung Anh
- Good COVID-19 prevention – control work seen on Hanoi streets: official
- Ministry approves document for Covid-19 prevention in schools
- Localities advance legislation around COVID-19 prevention, economic development
- China tightens COVID-19 prevention in blood donation
- Myanmar extends COVID-19 preventive measures to mid-December
- Vietnam remains at high risk of COVID-19 infections: health minister
- One new imported COVID-19 case confirmed on November 20
- One imported COVID-19 case recorded on November 21
- One new imported COVID-19 case posted on November 22
- Ten imported cases of COVID-19 reported on November 26
- Vietnam reports one imported COVID-19 on October 22 morning
- Vietnam records eight imported cases of COVID-19 on November 27
- One imported COVID-19 case on September 23
- US Considers Shortening COVID-19 Isolation After Potential Exposure
- Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases on October 23
- Vietnam sees no COVID-19 community infection in full month
- US Undersecretary of Defense Tests Positive for COVID-19 as Pandemic Continues to Surge
- Surge in Africa COVID-19 Cases Due to Large Gatherings, WHO Says
- Dak Lak deforestation investigated
- COVID-19 fight: Lessons on mobilising people’s strengths retain intact value
COVID-19 prevention and control inspected in Dak Lak province have 314 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.