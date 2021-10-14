Containing pandemic is a prerequisite for socio-economic recovery: President

The President made the remarks while joining a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City's National Assembly deputies to supervise pandemic prevention and control and socio-economic performance in the Southern metropolis in 2021.
HCM City's economic successes and sustainability depend on its recovery capacity and adaptability, he said.
He asked the city to concentrate on major tasks such as ensuring economic activities and the smooth circulation of goods, removing difficulties for enterprises and projects, quickly and effectively implementing credit packages and tax reductions, and attracting private and foreign investments while boosting public investment.
More attention should be paid to spiritual and mental health of people, especially vulnerable groups, he said, urging HCM City to mobilize all resources, together with the State, to roll out social welfare packages, and seek new momentum for its growth.
Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his hope that the President and the city's N.A. deputies will give more heed to the building and implementation of strategies on economic recovery and social development in HCM City.
Vice Chairman of the city People's Committee Duong Anh Duc said HCM City will consider economic scenarios based on the latest pandemic situation, and keep a close watch on budget collection, striving to fulfill over 90 percent of the target set for this year.
Source: VNA
