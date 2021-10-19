Coca-Cola Foundation grants VNĐ9 billion to COVID-19 response in Việt Nam

HCM City – The Coca-Cola Foundation has announced a $US400,000 (VNĐ9 billion) grant to support the Việt Nam Red Cross Society's work. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company. The funds they have provided will go towards distributing COVID-19 vaccines, providing personal protective equipment (PPE) and raising public awareness of vaccine efficacy.

The funding will provide essential supplies and PPE, such as hygiene packages, vitamin C supplements, nutrition drinks, hand towels; digital thermometers; face shields; phone cards; medical uniforms and more, to volunteers and healthcare staff in HCM City. The donation aims to benefit 5,000 frontline personnel including the Vietnam Red Cross Society, volunteers and healthcare staff, along with 30,000 community members.

With the new grant, the total support from the foundation in the fight against COVID-19 in the country is up to VNĐ16 billion. To date, the Foundation has provided over $70 million to support local organisations and vulnerable communities around the world in response to the pandemic.

"We know the Covid-19 crisis is far from over," said Saadia Madsbjerg, president of The Coca-Cola Foundation, "We are proud to support the Việt Nam Red Cross Society's efforts to help stop the spread."

Separately, Coca-Cola Việt Nam has also been supporting communities during the pandemic. It has provided more than 37,000 beverages and thousands of medical and hygiene supplies, masks, and PPE to hospitals, quarantined areas, and vulnerable communities to serve people in need.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect every Vietnamese person, which is why it's important that we provide continuous support to communities through relevant programs that help with their immediate needs. Since last year, we have not wavered in our commitment to being there for the people we serve, and we'll continue to be here to support where we can," said Leonardo Garcia, General Manager of Franchise Operations of Coca-Cola Vietnam and Cambodia.

The company has supported the health and well-being of its employees while maintaining the continuity and safety of beverage production and delivery operations. This has maintained consumer supply chains, helping its bottling partners and allowing the company to support the most affected communities.

Nguyễn Hải Anh, Vice President, General Secretary of the Vietnam Red Cross Society, said, “We highly appreciates the efforts of The Coca-Cola Foundation and company to support the country's vulnerable communities. The provision of personal protective equipment to frontline workers during this challenging time is critically helpful. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Coca-Cola Vietnam team were one of the first to step up in collaboration with the Red Cross to support the country during the outbreak. This latest donation from the foundation not only provides the necessary equipment for healthcare workers but is also great motivation to work-forces and communities moving to the new phase of living safely with COVID-19."

The partnership between the foundation, the company and the VRCS, which started in 2011, has carried out many social projects to support relief activities related to natural disasters, community healthcare, disaster prevention and relief, clean water, and environmental sanitation nationwide.VNS