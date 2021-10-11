CMC supports COVID-19-affected people in Dong Nai province

During the event, General Dung hailed the province's efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and their gradual return to normal. He affirmed that the CMC's gifts would help locals overcome difficulties caused by the pandemic in the soonest time.

On behalf of the local authorities and people, Head of the Dong Nai provincial Party Committee's Department of Mass Mobilization, Dao Van Phuoc thanked the CMC for the sharing care, underscoring that the gifts would support them to soon combat the pandemic.

As scheduled, all the gifts will be distributed to military units stationed in the province so that they can offer to needy people.

Translated by Minh Anh