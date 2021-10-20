Clubs go shopping to prepare for 2022 V.Leauge 1 season

Football

Hoàng Vũ Sam Sơn has signed a two-year contract with HCM City FC. Photo danviet.vn

HÀ NỘI — Although the start of the 2022 football season is still more than three months away, clubs have been working hard to strengthen their line-ups.

Many teams are anxious to do business early and get their new players accustomed to their surroundings before the season starts in February.

HCM City FC on Tuesday announced their new signing, Hoàng Vũ Samson, who is expected to help to lift the team in the coming V.League 1 season.

In a post on the club’s Facebook page, HCM City welcomed the Nigerian-born striker who will compete at the Thống Nhất Stadium for the next two years after he left Thanh Hóa on September 30.

Samson was out of favour at Thanh Hóa as the club said he played negative football, even claiming he deliberately tried to get himself booked so he would miss matches. He was banned for three games and fined VNĐ15 million for his stamp on goalkeeper Nguyễn Tuấn Mạnh of SHB Đà Nẵng on March 29 and was then dropped to play with the junior team.

Samson is the all time top scorer of the V.League 1. He has netted 195 goals in 296 matches during spells with Quảng Ninh, Đồng Tháp, Hà Nội FC, Quảng Nam and Thanh Hóa in domestic tournaments in 14 years.

The 33-year-old has won three V.League 1 trophies and one Super Cup for Hà Nội.

Nam Định FC also made a move in the transfer market after they resigned their former defender Đinh Viết Tú.

Tú played for Nam Định when the team was in V.League 2 in 2017. Tú scored the only goal in Nam Định’s 1-0 win over Viettel and then won a place in the V.League 1 in 2018.

Tú moved to Quảng Nam in 2019 on a three-year contract and now he comes back after agreeing a two-year deal.

Nam Định who also extended the contract of Ivorian forward Oussou Konan for another year while their skipper Hoàng Minh Tuấn will leave after failing to reach an agreement to renew his deal.

In other news, Topenland Bình Định has signed midfielder Bùi Tiến Dụng.

The former national U23 player ended his deal with SHB Đà Nẵng after five years. Although the club hoped to have Dụng for the 2022 season, the 22-year-old decided to look for pastures new.

No details of the length of the contract have been released but it is understood he be one of the highest-paid players once he signs a new deal in December.

Bình Định have been the most active in the transfer market. Since April, they have welcomed nine other players including strikers Nguyễn Xuân Nam from HCM City, midfielder Nghiêm Xuân Tú and striker Mạc Hồng Quân from Quảng Ninh and forward Jermie Lynch from Hải Phòng. They also let nine others return to former teams and join new clubs.

Midfielder Lê Tấn Tài ends his contract with Hà Nội FC and has not decided on his future yet. Photo kinhtedothi.vn

National Super Cup winner Hà Nội have thanked and wished senior midfielder Lê Tấn Tài the best luck on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

The AFF Cup 2008 champion is not included in the team’s plan for the 2022 season. The 37-year-old joined Hà Nội on a one-year contract and both two sides did not want to extend their deal after it ended recently.

Tài, who played 63 matches for the national team, is on vacation at his home in Khánh Hòa Province and it was not known if he would continue as a player or not. He is taking part in an A-level course to prepare for his coaching job after retirement.

Early this month, Hà Nội present their talented midfielder Nguyễn Hai Long for next season.

Long moved to his new club after his former team Quảng Ninh FC were had serious financial issues.

The 21-year-old who is training with the U23 team for the Asian championship qualifier in the UAE will play for Hà Nội for five years until 2026.

“Hà Nội FC is the strongest team in Việt Nam and is home to national stars. I have thought a lot if I could find a place in their galaxy of stars. And I decided to take my chance. I will try my best and show all of my abilities to the coaching board,” said Long.

“I am happy and proud when my profession and skills are appreciated by scouts and supporters. I will work hard to get goals and wins as gifts to the Hà Nội fans.” VNS