Chũ noodles, Vietnamese specialty goes global

Mỳ Chũ ( chũ rice noodles) is a specialty of the northern province of Bắc Giang that is not only popular in the domestic market but also exported to many countries like mainland China, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea and Japan.
According to Phạm Xuân Trường, chairman of Xuân Trường Cooperative in Thủ Dương Village, the noodles are made purely from bao thai hồng , a local-grown type of rice that is famous for its unique aroma, texture and stickiness.
"The quality of rice is very important in making good noodles. Using good quality rice will not only make the noodles tastier, but will also increase the quantity," he said.
The traditional ingredients of the provincial specialty have also been mixed with various types of vegetables to create more eye-catching colours, improve its nutrition and meet the increasing demand of the markets.
Chũ noodles have been granted a safe food certificate by the Bắc Giang's Department of Industry and Trade. It was recognised as a "symbolic industrial product" of the northern region in 2014, and as one of the most trusted products nationwide in 2013.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused difficulties in the consumption of the noodles in the past two years. To adapt to the new condition and seek more customers, many noodle production enterprises in Bắc Giang Province have introduced their products on e-commerce platforms like Shopee or Lazada. — VNS
